The FPAI jury has picked 28 talented women footballers from across the country after assessing their performances in the Indian Women's League and the ongoing National Women's Football Championship."We have already shortlisted 28 players. We are just awaiting the NFC final and will announce the list on Wednesday," said Women in Sports Forum team member Amishi Gupta. "We hope at least three-four players will be picked this time," she added.

Tacticians of three Australian and a couple of European clubs are set to scout talented women footballers from India in a five-day trial hosted by the National Centre of Excellence of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in New Town in West Bengal. The initiative will commence from June 29, Friday.

These five clubs include Adelaide United FC, Perth SC and Western United FC Melbourne alkong with ZNK Dinamo Zagren from Croatia and Marbella FC from Spain. The program is named 'Women in Sports Elite Football Trials'.

The trial, which is into its second edition this year, is a brainchild of Selvel's Women in Sports Forum and is conducted in association with the Football Players' Association of India.

Soumya Guguloth of Hyderabad and Jyoti Chauhan of Indore had secured contracts at Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb from the inaugural edition of the same trials last year.

"Women in Sports is very proud to be hosting the second edition of the Elite trials. We hope this keeps growing," programme director Sanaya Mehta Vyas said. "The turnout this year of national players is expected to be more than double of last year," she added.

The coaches will closely analyse the women footballers and will scout the ones who show promise to make a career abroad.

