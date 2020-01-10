Sports
Australian bushfires: Shane Warne cap auctioned for AUD 1 million
Updated : January 10, 2020 02:40 PM IST
When bidding closed on Friday morning the famous cap that is given to each Australian test cricketer on their debut was sold for $1,007,500.
Australia’s bushfire crisis that began in September and continues has killed 27 people and destroyed more than 2,100 homes.
