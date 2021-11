How the teams have fared so far:

Australia kicked off their Super 12 stage with back-to-back wins agaisnt South Africa and Sri Lanka. They then came up against Eoin Morgan's England who inflicted a thumping 8-wicket defeat on their oldest-rivals with 50 balls to spare. Australia bounced back from that defeat with a dominating performance of their own, this time against Bangladesh in their last match. They restricted Bangladesh to just 73, before knocking off that total in 6.2 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

Defending champions West Indies got off to a horrible start as England bowled them out for just 55 runs in their first game. They then tasted back-to-back defeats as South Africa beat them by 8-wickets in their 2nd outing. The Windies managed to get the better of Bangladesh in their 3rd game but were humbled by Sri Lanka in their most recent outing. The Lankans scored 189/3 and restricted the Windies to just 169/8 to seal a 20-run victory.