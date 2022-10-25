Summary
Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Catch the live scores and updates from Australia vs Sri Lanka, 19th Match, Super 12 Group 1 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 being played Perth Stadium, Perth.
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar,
Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood
Aaron Finch, Australian captain: We'll bowl first, that's the best strategy on this surface and we can't think too far away in the tournament as of now. Looks like a decent pitch with a good grass surface. Adam Zampa is OUT with illness, replaced by Ashton Agar
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain - We're excited and well-prepared, looking forward to this game. The camp is very confident since the Asia cup
and we've performed consistently, have chased down good scores. We have Pathum Nissanka back, no other changes
Zampa doubtful for Sri Lanka game after testing COVID positive
Star Australia spinner Adam Zampa has tested positive for COVID-19, making him a doubtful starter for the defending champions' must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka here on Tuesday. According to a report in 'Dailytelegraph', Zampa's "symptoms are not necessarily severe but there is concern about him taking the field in such a big game".
The International Cricket Council (ICC) rules don't bar a player from taking part in a match if he or she is Covid-positive. Recently, Ireland's George Dockrell had played against Sri Lanka despite being Covid positive.
But Australia are likely to take a call on Zampa's participation just before the toss. In case the hosts decides to not field Zampa, Ashton Agar might get a chance to play at home soil. Agar, who had played just one match in the last edition of the T20 World Cup, featured in the warm-up game against India.
Australia will need to defeat Sri Lanka tonight by a good margin to stay alive in the tournament after losing by 89 runs against New Zealand in their opener in Sydney.
Australia to stick with same 11 for Sri Lanka despite NZ thrashing: Mitchell Marsh
Defending T20 World Cup champions Australia will keep faith in the 11 players who were humbled in their T20 World Cup opener against New Zealand as the hosts prepare to face resurgent Sri Lanka, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh said on Monday. Australia were bowled out for 111 and lost by 89 runs in Sydney on Saturday, leaving their title defence on thin ice after a single match.
With batsman Steve Smith and all-rounder Cameron Green in reserve in the squad, some pundits had called on Australia to make changes for the next Super 12 game against former champions Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday.
But Marsh said selectors would give the players a chance to bounce back.
"To my knowledge we'll be playing the same 11 (and) hopefully stay the course," Western Australian Marsh told reporters in Perth.
"The nature of the tournament, you lose one game, your back is up against the wall and we know what's in front of us now.
"I think what's important for us is to not look too far ahead. We've got Sri Lanka tomorrow night. That's all that matters for us."
Marsh said Australia's confidence had not been affected by the stinging defeat to the Black Caps, which saw the vaunted pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood taken apart by the New Zealand batsmen.
He also said the champions would not be distracted by Faf du Plessis's comments in an upcoming book that South Africa suspected Australia were ball-tampering well before the infamous Newlands test in 2018.
Media have published excerpts of the former Proteas captain's autobiography 'Faf: Through Fire,' in recent days ahead of its release.
Smith and opening batsman David Warner were among three Australian players suspended for their part in the ball-tampering scandal.
Marsh said Warner, who was bowled for five against New Zealand, would have no problem dealing with extra scrutiny.
"Any time we've seen him with his back against the wall, he always stands up for us," added Marsh.
Australia who saw their title-defence begin with an embarrassing defeat in their Super 12 opener will have a shot at redemption as they take on Sri Lanka at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Tuesday, October 25.
The hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 were handed a chastening defeat in their Group 1 opener against last year’s beaten finalist New Zealand.
After electing to field first, the Australian bowling attack looked toothless against the rampant Kiwis who, buoyed by Devon Conway’s unbeaten 92 off 58 balls, posted a challenging total of 200/3.
Also Read | Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
The Australian batting order then put up an equally lacklustre display with Glenn Maxwell (28) finishing as the highest scorer as the Kiwi bowlers bundled them out for just 111 runs in 17.1 overs, sealing a heavy 89-run defeat.
The defeat leaves Australia in a precarious position at the bottom of a challenging group with a negative Net Run-Rate of -4.450. The defending champions will be aware that they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they hope to make it to the knockout stages.
Sri Lanka on the other hand are on a fine run of form. The recently crowned Asian champions brushed off a defeat by Namibia in their opener during the first round of the T20 World Cup to finish top of their qualifying group with back-to-back victories.
The Lions followed that up with a dominant 9-wicket victory over Ireland in their Super 12 opener. Spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) proved too difficult to handle for Ireland as they restricted their opponents to a measly total of 128/8.
Also Read | India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Match highlights in pics
Kusal Mendis then remained unbeaten on 68 off 43 balls as Sri Lanka chased down the total in double-quick time with 30 balls to spare. That result means Sri Lanka are second in their group with a healthy Net Run-Rate of +2.467.
A victory for Dasun Shanaka’s men against the reigning world champions will not only help them gain a stronger foothold in the group but also lay down a marker of the team’s recent progress.
Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)
Australia: L-NR-L-L-W
Sri Lanka: W-W-W-L-W
Australia vs Sri Lanka (Head to Head in T20Is)
Matches played: 25
Australia Won: 14
Sri Lanka Won: 10
Tied: 1
Pitch: The track at the Optus Stadium in Perth is known to be a batting friendly surface so we can expect a high-scoring encounter. The good bounce will encourage batters to go for their shots. The average score when batting first in T20 cricket at this stadium is 142 while the highest total at the venue is 208/6 scored by England against Australia in October this year.
Australia vs Sri Lanka Weather Prediction: According to weather.com we should be in for a warm day in Perth tomorrow with partly cloudy conditions. With no rain predicted we could enjoy an uninterrupted game of cricket.
AUS vs SL Possible XIs:
Australia Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (WK), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.
Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Ashen Bandara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana and Lahiru Kumara.
AUS vs SL Top Fantasy Picks:
Wicket-keeper: Kusal Mendis
Batters: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis, Dasun Shanaka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Starc
Betting Odds (bet365)
Australia: 1.22
Sri Lanka: 4.1
Where to watch: The match begins at 4:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app.