Australia vs Sri Lanka ICC T20 World Cup preview: Possible playing XI, betting odds and key players to watch out for

Former champions Sri Lanka will look to exploit Australia's top-order woes when they clash in a group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup set to take place today at Dubai.

Sri Lanka, who had won the title in 2014, topped group A with three successive wins before outwitting Bangladesh by five wickets in their first Super 12 match. Flamboyant opener Kusal Perera can be dangerous but would be tested by Hazlewood & Co. Skipper Dasun Shanaka would be expecting rookie Charith Asalanka, who shone in the team's win in the opener, opening batter Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando to make key contributions with the bat.

The Lankan side is backed by some quality bowlers. Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga could be more than a handful for the opposition batting unit and the availability of Maheesh Theekshana, who missed the win over Bangladesh owing to an injury, could boost the team's morale as he has the wares to trouble the Aussie batters, who are not so comfortable against slow stuff.

Key player

Leg-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga could be more than a handful for the Australians who are never really at ease against the spinners.

Probable XI

Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Squad

Kusal Perera(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal

Aussies, who scampered home in the last over against South Africa after being reduced to 38 for 3 while chasing a modest 118 in their opening match, are yet to win the T20 World Cup. Skipper Aaron Finch made a duck, while David Warner, who is going through a tough time, too was out cheaply once again and Mitchell Marsh also found the going tough.

A good start is half the job done and the two Australian powerhouses will need to strike form quickly when they face the wily Lankan spinners. The ever-reliable Steve Smith steadied the innings after the initial stutter against South Africa and his performance will be the key as the tournament progresses. Finch will also expect the power-hitting Marsh to find ways to score in these conditions. Glenn Maxwell, after a good run in the recent IPL, bowled four overs to pick up a wicket and provides the skipper more options with the ball and also with his explosive hitting.

Hazlewood, along with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins could prove to be a huge threat for the Lankan batters. If the Aussies can strike early as they did in their first match, the Lankans would come under pressure given their inconsistent batting line-up.

Key player

Hazlewood, fresh off a splendid run with IPL champions Chennai Super Kings, underlined his value in the shortest format as he set things up with a two-wicket burst in an incisive spell upfront.

Probable XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Squad

The game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST), while the match will begin at 7.30 pm (IST).

Betting odds:

Australia: 4/11

Sri Lanka: 5/2

-with agency inputs