Both these teams are coming into this game on the back of victories in their Super 12 stage openers. Australia were dominant in their win against South Africa as they reduced the Proteas to just 118/9 after 20 overs. The batters then made light of that total as they wrapped up the win with 5 wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka meanwhile put on an impressive show against Bangladesh. Batting first, Bangladesh got off to a dominant start putting 171/4 on the board for the Lankan Lions to chase. However, Charisth Asalanka (80* off 49 balls) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (53 off 31balls) carried Sri Lanka home with 5 wickets and 7 balls remaining.