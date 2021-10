Key players for Australia:

For the Baggy Greens, Glen Maxwell will be expected to do most of the heavy lifting in the middle order. He's coming off a great IPL season in which his batting average was 48 and strike rate was a whopping 150.

Steven Smith if picked today should be able to anchor an innings and provide the safety valve the Aussies need if other batters fail. He has been a consistent performer for the Australian side. However, he needs to get over a slow start in high-scoring games to ensure a victory for his side.

Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Kane Richardson should give the Australian bowling attack plenty of bite. Boasting express pace and good control both bowlers are sure to keep batters on their toes.