T20 World Cup AUS vs NZ LIVE: Australia win the toss and opt to bowl first

AUS vs NZ ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 live score and updates: Catch the live scores and updates from Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and New Zealand being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

National anthems have been sung. Time to get the ball rolling at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. 

First up the national anthem of New Zealand. Followed by the anthem of the hosts Australia. 

Right then the two teams along with the match officials have lined up on the field for the national antems. 

We are now less than 10 minutes away from the start of the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. 

Teams:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult


Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Australian captain Aaron Finch: Going to bowl. There's weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Everytime you represent Australia you feel pressure. We've always had amazing support. Smith, Agar, Richardson and Green the four players not playing.

New Zealand captain Kane Wiliiamson: Would've bowled as well for the same reason. Guys have been working hard and training. No changing the past but for us it's about playing for what's important for our game. Really commit to our plans.

Toss: 

Australian captain Aaron Finch wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

Pitch

The pitch is little damp. The spinners and the pacers will get some help. The captain winning the toss would be wanting to bowl first. 

Australia vs New Zealand Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batsmen: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh
Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade
All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell,  Marcus Stoinis, Jimmy Neesham
Bowlers: Trent Boult, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa,

The weather in Sydney is looking promising ahead of the start of the Australia-New Zealand match. The rains have stopped and the covers have been removed. We hope that the weather in Sydney stays the same. 

New Zealand's T20 World Cup Squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

New Zealand have had an amazing run in the ICC events in the past three years. The Kiwis reached the final of the ICC 50-over World Cup. It was followed by them being crowned as the first-ever ICC Test Champions and then the Kane Williamson led side reached the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Will the Blackcaps win the trophy this time around? Here is the preview of New Zealand for this year's World Cup. 

Australia T20 World Cup Squad

Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Here is a preview of team Australia for this year's T20 World Cup. 

This T20 World Cup will me more than just about cricket. It will be also about colours as the teams will be seen in cool stylish World Cup kits that they have revealed sepecially for the mega event in Australia. Check the jerseies that the teams will be seen in. 

Ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2022, ICC held a press conference which was attended by the captain of all 16 teams. Here is a picture that captured all 16 leaders in one frame. 

7 stadiums across Australia will be hosting the 45 matches of the T20 World Cup 2022. Here is everything you need to know about the venues for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022. 

Before we build up for today's match between Australia and New Zealand, here is a look at six youngsters who will be making their T20 World Cup debut and can set the mega event on fire. 

The opening match of this year's T20 World Cup is a repeat of the final of the last year's T20 World Cup as champions Australia are set to take on New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG)

Hello and weclome to the coverage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. 

The Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will take off with trans Tasmanian rivals Australia and New Zealand locking horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The match is a repeat of the 2021 T20 World Cup final in which Australia outsmarted New Zealand by 8 wickets to win their first ICC T20 World Cup title.

Shaky buildup for the defending champions

Build up for the defending champions for the showpiece event has been shaky with the team suffering series losses against India and England. Australia only  managed to put aside a struggling West Indies.

In their T20 World Cup warmup match against India, Australia were cruising 171/5 chasing 187 to win. But Mohammed Shami's last over heroics and Virat Kohli's electric efforts in the field meant that Australia succumbed to 180.

Watch: Virat Kohli takes a stunning catch in India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

Finch would have wished that putting the poor results behind the team should have been his only concern. But the team has been struck with injury issue after Josh Inglis, the reserve wicketkeeper and a spare batsman, was ruled out due to a hand injury. But with allrounder Cameron Green called up to replace Inglis, Australia now have a potential matchwinner that they initially left out from the World Cup squad.

Green was part of Australia's T20I set-up in the leadup to the World Cup but missed the bus once the World Cup squad was announced. The 23-year-old struck a couple of fifties against India and then picked two wickets against West Indies. Green is also a regular for Australia in Tests. With Green Australia have beefed up their depth in the allrounders, with the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis already in the squad.

But one player who will be hogging all the attention whenever Australia will be taking field in this World Cup will be Tim David. Singapore born David was made part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad after he impressed with his batting exploits in league cricket. David had moved to Western Australia with his Australian family when he was 2 and was raised in Perth.  Before making his T20I debut for Australia, David played 14 T20 matches for Singapore in 2019 and 2020, averaging 46.5 with the bat. Australia will be counting on David's ability to go big and clear the boundary almost at will.

Blackcaps low on confidence too

New Zealand would be low on confidence too after they were bundled for just 98 in the warmup match against South Africa. Before that, the Blackcaps lost the T20I tri-series at home against Pakistan. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would be relying on his experienced pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee along with the express pace of Lockie Ferguson to dent the opposition batting lineup. The Kiwi's batting lineup is studded with hard-hitters in Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham but Williamson remains the run-scoring engine who is likely to pull the team as far in the tournament as possible.

There is an injury concern in New Zealand camp as well. The hero of their 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal win over England, Daryl Mitchell has a fracture in his finger, is unlikely to be available for this match.

Pitch

Rains in Sydney meant that the pitch has been under cover for a long time. But expect the pitch to be on the drier side. The spinners from both sides could play a huge role in the match.

Weather conditions

According to Weather.com there could be thunderstorms in Sydney on Saturday. The maximum temperature will be 23° C. Chance of rain 80%.

Possible XIs

Australia possible XI

Aaron Finch (C),  David Warner,  Mitchell Marsh,  Glenn Maxwell,  Marcus Stoinis,  Tim David,  Matthew Wade (WK),  Pat Cummins,  Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa,  Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand possible XI

Devon Conway (WK), Martin Guptill,  Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips,  Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi
 

Betting Odds (bet 365)

Australia: 4/9

New Zealand: 7/4

Where to watch

The match begins at 12.30 PM IST.  In India, the match will be broadcast on Starsports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.