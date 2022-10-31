Homesports news

T20 World Cup AUS vs IRE LIVE: Early blow for Australia as McCarthy sends back Warner

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Live Score, Australia vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Online Today: Catch Live Match score updates and commentary from Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup match in Brisbane on CNBCTV18.com

After 3 overs,Australia 14/1 ( Aaron Finch (C) 6 , Mitchell Marsh 5)

Barry McCarthy to bowl. David Warner has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Barry McCarthy to David Warner, WICKET! Back of the length delivery on leg stump. Warner pulls and ends up hitting the ball straight into the hands of Mark Adair at short fine-leg.
 
Warner c Mark Adair b McCarthy 3(7)
 
Mitchell Marsh, right handed bat, comes to the crease
 
Ball 2. Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, FOUR! back of the length delivery on leg stump. Marsh pulls the ball to fine-leg for a boundary. 
 
Ball 3. Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, fuller delivery on off stump. Marsh works the ball to mid-wicket for one. 
 
Ball 4. Barry McCarthy to Aaron Finch, back of the length delivery on off stump. Finch knocks the ball to short fine-leg. 
 
Ball 5.  Barry McCarthy to Aaron Finch,  back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Finch slashes the ball to deep cover for one. 
 
Ball 6.  Barry McCarthy to Mitchell Marsh, good length delivery wide of off stump. Marsh lifts his bat and leaves the ball for the keeper. 
 

After 2 overs,Australia 8/0 ( David Warner 3 , Aaron Finch (C) 5)

Mark Adair to bowl. David Warner is on strike. 

Ball 1. Mark Adair to David Warner, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Warner helps the ball to third-man for a quick single. 

Ball 2. Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, BEATEN! Full good length delivery on off stump. Finch comes down the track and looks to drive but the ball swings away and beats the bat. 

Ball 3. Mark Adair to Aaron Finch, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Finch flicks the ball behind square on the leg side for a run. 

Ball 4. Mark Adair to David Warner, good length delivery just wide of off stump. Warner leaves the ball alone 

Ball 5. Mark Adair to David Warner, good length delivery on off and middle stump. A solid front foot defensive shot offered by Warner. 

Ball 6. Mark Adair to David Warner, full toss wide of off stump. Warner smashes the ball in the covers where Dockrellstops the ball and prevents a boundary. Warner runs a single. 

 

After 1 overs,Australia 5/0 ( David Warner 1 , Aaron Finch (C) 4)

Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022 live score and updates: AUS 5/0 after 1 over

Josh Little to bowl. On strike is David Warner. 

Ball 1. Josh Little to David Warner, good length delivery on middle and leg stump. The ball flicks the thigh pads and then goes to the keeper. 

Ball 2. Josh Little to David Warner, back of the length delivery on off stump. Warner punches the ball to backward point and hurries for a single. 

Ball 3. Josh Little to Aaron Finch, back of the length delivery on off stump. Finch pulls the ball to square-leg and hurries for a couple of runs. 

Ball 4.  Josh Little to Aaron Finch, good length delivery around off stump. Finch drives the ball in the covers. 

Ball 5.  Josh Little to Aaron Finch, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Finch pulls the ball away to deep mid-wicket for two runs. 

Ball 6.  Josh Little to Aaron Finch, good length delivery wide of off stump. Finch leaves the ball for the keeper. 

Aaron Finch and David Warner march to the middle to open the innings for Australia. Josh Little is warming up and will bowl the first over for Ireland. 

The national anthems of the two nations have been sung at the Gabba. Time to get the ball rolling. 

Ireland's national anthem first, followed by the national anthem of Australia. 

The players and the match officials walk to the field. They will be lining up for the national anthems first. 

Teams:


Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood


Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland captain: We will bowl first, it's a big game for us (playing against Australia). Always nice to know what we can do in the second innings. There has been excitement among the guys, we are playing against the world champions today. What an opportunity to play against a team like Australia

Aaron Finch, Australia captain: We would have bowled first as well, looks like a pretty good surface. We need to make sure to do the basics right. Adam Zampa is back for Agar. We considered all factors, we are pretty confident with the side we got.


Toss: 

Ireland captain Andy Balbrine wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

Pitch

It is a dry pitch. It is good to bat first on this pitch. There won't be much swing on offer for the fast bowlers. 

The last time Australia and Ireland faced each other in a T20I match was 10 years ago during the 2012 T20 World Cup. In that match Ireland batted first and managed to score just 123/7 thanks to a brilliant spell by all-rounder Shane Watson. Watson bowled 4 overs and conceded 26 runs and picked 3 wickets. Then in the chase, Watson smashed 51 to help Australia to a comfortable 7-wicket win. 