Australia vs England Live T20 World Cup 2022 Score: Toss delayed due to rain

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter between Australia and England played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 28.

The cut-off for a five-over game is 9.46 pm local time. 

There will be an inspection at 19:30 local time, which is 2 pm IST. Fingers crossed for this big one! 

Some bad news upfront... Toss has been delayed due to rain. 

On the other hand, England were handed an embarrassing defeat by Ireland by 5 runs (DLS method) in their last clash. 

However, Australia come into this match on the back of a thumping 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka. 

Rain threats loom large on the match and if this game gets washed out, it will affect Aussies the more as they have the worst Net Run Rate in the group. 

Both teams were expected to reach the semifinal from this group. But few matches down the line, the two sides' progression looks in doubt. And today's result will decide which team keeps its fortunes its own hands and which one gets dependent on others' results. 

Hello and welcome to match 26 of the T20 World Cup 2022 between hosts Australia and familiar foes England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Rain has washed out the first match of today's double-header between Afghanistan and Ireland, with the two teams getting a point each. 

And weather gods don't seem kind for this match either as rain is again expected to play spoilsport. But you stay tuned as we bring all the live updates from the game. 