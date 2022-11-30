Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 Preview: Socceroos take on Danes in shootout for knockout spot

Australia can qualify with a draw provided France beat Tunisia in the final Group D fixture while Denmark need to beat the Socceroos to book their spot in the Round of 16.

Australia enter their final game in Group D in second spot as they face Denmark in what could be a direct shootout for a place in the knockouts at the FIFA World Cup 2022 with the two sides meeting at the Al Janoub Stadium on Wednesday, November 30. A draw will see the Socceroos progress to the last 16 while Denmark need a win to force their way into the knockout stages.

Australia started their campaign with a 4-1 defeat to the defending champions in a game where they took an early ninth-minute lead. The Australian defence had no reply though as France came charging forward and scored four goals, including a brace by Olivier Giroud.

Also Read |

Australia however managed to hold onto their lead in their next outing as Mitchell Duke scored an early header against Tunisia which they managed to defend for a 1-0 victory. Duke’s header secured Australia’s first World Cup victory since beating Serbia 2-1 at the 2010 World Cup and also put them in prime spot to qualify for the knockouts.

Denmark meanwhile started their campaign with a goalless draw against Tunisia before suffering a 2-1 defeat against France. Andreas Christensen managed to cancel out Kylian Mbappe’s opener to draw the scores level in that game, but France’s Golden Boy, Mbappe, managed to find the back of the net again to condemn Denmark to defeat.

The Danes now come into this tie with a clear mandate. Anything apart from victory will see them knocked out so they can go all-out against Australia.

Australia have only made it out of the group stage once, in Germany in 2006, where they lost 1-0 to Italy in the last 16. The Danes meanwhile have made the last 16 four times and their best World Cup campaign was when they reached the quarters in 1998 in France.

Australia vs Denmark Team News:

Nathaniel Atkinson missed Australia's win over Tunisia after picking up a knock to his ankle against France in the group opener and he might continue to be on the bench as Fran Karacic came in to replace him and did a good job.

Thomas Delaney will miss the rest of the World Cup for Denmark after picking up a knee injury in the first half against Tunisia on matchday one.

Australia vs Denmark Head-To-Head: Australia and Denmark have met on four occasions in the past. The most recent meeting was at the 2018 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Danes hold the upper hand with two victories to Australia's one with one game ending in a draw.

Australia vs Denmark Possible Starting 11s:

Denmark Possible Starting XI (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, A. Christensen, Nelsson; Kristensen, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Maehle; Damsgaard; Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Bench: Lindstrom. Cornelius, Norgaard, Bah, Kjaer, Wass, Skov, Poulsen, Larsen, Jensen, Wind, Skov Olsen, O. Christensen.

Australia Possible Starting XI (4-4-2): Ryan; Karacic, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Leckie, Irvine, Mooy, Goodwin; Duke, McGree.

Bench: Vukovic, Wright, Devlin, Cummings, King, Redmayne, Tilio, Deng, Kuol, Baccus, Hrustic, Degenek, Maclaren, Mabil.

Australia vs Denmark Form Guide (Last Five Matches)

Australia: W-W-W-L-W

Denmark: W-L-W-D-L

Betting odds (bet365)

Australia win: 7.00

Draw: 4.20

Denmark win: 1.50

Australia vs Denmark Prediction: Being a straight shootout the stakes are evenly balanced between both sides. Denmark are yet to peak in this tournament and we expect them to hold the edge over Australia and progress through with a 2-1 victory.

Where to watch and kick-off timing: The match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday, November 30 and will be beamed live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Fans can also stream the action online on JioCinema’s official website and Jio Cinema app.