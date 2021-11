Warner blocks out the first ball and then gets off the mark with a single off the 2nd ball. Taskin does really well as he beats the outside edge of Finch on the next 2 balls. Finch gets a thick leading edge to third man on the 5th delivery and Liton fails to collect the throw as they grab 2 runs. Finch drags the last ball to mid-wicket for a single. Just 4 runs come off the over.

Australia 4/0 after the first over.