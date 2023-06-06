Australia rope in ex-England coach in surprise appointment ahead of WTC final

homesports NewsAustralia rope in ex England coach in surprise appointment ahead of WTC final

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 3:58:52 PM IST (Updated)

Australia has rung in a surprise addition in their coaching staff by bringing former Zimbabwean tactician Andy Flower onboard for the World Test Championship (WTC) final that starts off on June 7 at The Oval. Flower coached England from 2009-14 and was most recently the head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Interestingly, Flower will join the Australian squad only in a consultancy role. He will not be a part of the opening Ashes Test that will take place at Edgbaston from June 16-30.
He, however, expected to join the Australian camp at a later stage during the Ashes, reported I. The former Zimbabwe captain and wicketkeeper-batter Flower is one of England's most successful coaches, guiding them to three consecutive Ashes wins in this millennium, which includes triumphs in 2009 and 2013 at home, and most impressively, Down Under in 2010-11.
Australian skipper Pat Cummins reflected positively on the appointment as he hoped that Flower's familiarity with English conditions will help Australia better tackle the challenges lying in front of them. Australia are fighting India for their maiden WTC crown before heading into what promises to be an exciting Ashes series against a rejuvenated English unit coached by Brendon McCullum.
"(He brings) experience over here, first of all, and knows these conditions really well. Hopefully he knows the opposition, so if he can give us one little bit of insight into playing in England that we haven't thought about then it's worth it," Cummins said.
He added, "I think (coach) Andrew (McDonald) has worked with him quite a bit, and you've seen us over the years bring in different people at different times. We're pretty lucky to have someone as experienced as Andy."
(With inputs from PTI)
 
First Published: Jun 6, 2023 3:46 PM IST
