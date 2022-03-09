Australia open to hosting series with India and Pakistan: CA boss

In a bid to revive the cricket rivalry between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Cricket Australia has said that it is open to hosting the Asian rivals to play the sport.

Cricket Australia chief, Nick Hockley has mooted the idea.

"We'd be very open to hosting ... matches,"

"There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia," Hockley said.

The geopolitical friction has meant that India and Pakistan no longer face each other beyond the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asia Cup matches.

They last played a bilateral series when India hosted Pakistan for white-ball matches at the end of 2012. The last Test series played between the two nations was in India back in 2007.

The last time the two teams met in an ICC event was in the last year's ICC T20 World Cup hosted in the UAE. In the match, Pakistan overpowered India by 10 wickets.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja in January proposed an annual four-nation T20 series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England to be hosted on a rotational basis by the teams.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Hockley said his board had not discussed the proposal but would be open to hosting Pakistan and India in a tri-series.

"Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It's worked well in the past," he told reporters in Rawalpindi, where Australia and Pakistan drew the first Test in their three-match series.

"It's a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that."

Such a series would be unlikely to happen in the short- to medium-term, with the Future Tour Programme, the ICC's international schedule, mapped out through to 2023.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play each other at the ICC-sanctioned T20 World Cup in Australia in October. Hockley said the October 23rd match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground was already sold out.

