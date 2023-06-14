Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hopes to play in at least three Ashes tests after declaring himself fit for the series opener beginning in Edgbaston on Friday.

The injury-plagued 32-year-old Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is now hoping to be ready for the last leg of the Ashes. Hazelwood was not part of the squad in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval.

"If we go back a few years, I would have said all six. But I guess it's a little bit different now, based on the last two years. Three would be a nice pass and four is probably a tick. Any more than that is great, any less than I am probably a little disappointed again." Hazlewood told reporters on Tuesday when asked how many matches he would have liked to play on the tour.

Australia now has a selection headache before the five-test series against England with Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc and Hazlewood vying for two slots in a pace attack spearheaded by skipper Pat Cummins.