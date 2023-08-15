CNBC TV18
Australia captain Pat Cummins eyes return to international cricket ahead of the World Cup

2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 15, 2023 6:13:56 PM IST (Published)

The pace bowler is set to miss Australia's five-match ODI series against South Africa between September 7 and 17. Australia will play ODIs against India on September 22, 24 and 27.

Australia captain Pat Cummins is looking to make a comeback to international cricket with three-match ODI series against India in late September, just ahead of the World Cup. Cummins, who fractured his wrist during the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval (July 27-31), had been advised to rest for six weeks. Australia will play ODIs against India on September 22, 24 and 27.

“I'll head over to South Africa at the back end of that leg. But we're probably looking more at those one-dayers (against India) ahead of the World Cup.
Also read: Ben Stokes to come back from ODI retirement to play the World Cup: Reports
“It shouldn't be too bad. Another few weeks and it'll be right,” said Cummins, sounding hopeful of him playing in the World Cup to be held in India from October 5 and November 19. Cummins said he would probably assess his role as ODI captain after the World Cup.
"The captaincy for the ODIs, we've kind of shared around a little bit. We'll get over there, and have a look at that,” he said. Cummins said Mitchell Marsh, who has been appointed as Australia’s T20I captain, is the logical choice to succeed him in the role of the ODI leader.
Also read: English pacer Steven Finn calls it a day from all forms of cricket
“The good thing is we have a few options. (Mitchell Marsh) is probably the most obvious one if he's doing the T20s as well. Off the field, he's just a great people person. His energy's infectious, he's great to hang around with, always good fun.” Cummins had taken over as Australia’s 50-over format captain last year from Aaron Finch but since then he had led only in two of the six ODIs they played.
He missed one match against England as Josh Hazlewood stepped in. Steve Smith led Australia in a three-match ODI series against India earlier this year as Cummins returned home following the death of his mother.
(With PTI inputs)
