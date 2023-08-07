Australia announces provisional 18-man squad for ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023

Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a wrist injury, is in line to lead the squad for the matches in South Africa and India and then in the World Cup as well. Cummins is now in a race against time to be match fit for the upcoming assignments. Leg spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie are the fresh faces included in the team.

Cricket Australia on Monday announced a provisional squad of 18 men for the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. The same 18-member team will also be playing five-match ODI series against South Africa and three ODIs versus India next month.

Three players for this squad will dropped ahead of the World Cup to meet the tournament 's criterion of having a 15 players in the squad for the mega-event.

The most notable absentee from the squad announced by Cricket Australia is Marnus Labuschange. The right handed batter last played an ODI against India in March. The 29-year-old has not been a regular for the five-time champions in 50-over format having featured only in 30 matches since making his ODI debut in January 2020.

Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a wrist injury, is in line to lead the squad for the matches in South Africa and India and then in the World Cup as well. Cummins is now in a race against time to be match fit for the upcoming assignments.

Leg spinner Tanveer Sangha and all-rounder Aaron Hardie are the fresh faces included in the team. The duo are yet to make their international debuts. Senior all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is part of the squad but he will miss the ODI matches against South Africa owing to family commitments. Maxwell should join the squad when it is in India for the three matches against the Men in Blue and subsequently the World Cup.

Australia's provisional 18-man squad for the World Cup, and ODI series against South Africa and India:

Pat Cummins (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa