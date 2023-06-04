Aussie pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the WTC Final against India

Hazlewood had an injury-ridden stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League where he could play in only three matches.

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the ICC World Test Championship Final to be played against India at The Oval from June 7.

There were doubts over if Hazlewood would be fit enough for the ICC WTC Final, but according to a report in ESPNCRICINFO "Hazlewood has lost his race to be fit for Australia's World Test Championship final against India. "

The void left behind by Hazlewood will now be filled by Michael Neser.