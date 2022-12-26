Green's bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG gave him his first five-for in Test cricket. Green's spell accounted for the wickets of Theunis de Bruyn, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi. In ODIs Green has scored 290 runs and picked 11 wickets while in 18 Tests he has hit 755 runs and claimed 23 scalps. It is however his T20I cricket that has caught the imagination of the world.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has had a great few days on and off the field. The 23-year-old recently became the second-highest earner in the history of the Indian Premier League on Friday, December 23. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians signed Green for a staggering sum of Rs 17.5 crore in the 2023 IPL mini-auction.

A mere two days later on Boxing Day, Green justified why Mumbai Indians broke the bank to get his services. Green, who is a regular in the Australian Test squad, playing the traditional Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, bowled a brilliant spell of 10.4-3-27-5 and wreaked havoc in the South African batting order.

Green's bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at the MCG gave him his first five-for in Test cricket. Green's spell accounted for the wickets of Theunis de Bruyn, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen Kagiso Rabada, and Lungi Ngidi.

Green made his international debut against India when he was selected for an ODI match in Canberra on December 2, 2020. Since then the lanky all-rounder has played 13 ODIs, 9 T20Is, and 18 Tests.

Green is more of a regular player for Australia in Test cricket rather than white-ball cricket. He bowls right-arm fast-medium and is a right-handed batsman. Green is also a safe fielder and is very often placed either in the slip cordon or anywhere between gully or short third-man where he can be spotted putting dives to save boundaries.

Green has also played in Australia's Big Bash League where he has appeared for Perth Scorchers.

In ODIs Green has scored 290 runs and picked 11 wickets while in 18 Tests he has hit 755 runs and claimed 23 scalps.

It is however his T20I cricket that has caught the imagination of the world. Green made his debut in the shortest form of the sport in April against Pakistan in Lahore. His first T20I outing wasn't great as he could only score a couple of runs and picked two wickets.

It was however during the Australia T20I tour of India just before the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 that Green showed the explosive side of his batting. In the first T20I in Mohali, opening the batting with his T20I skipper Aaron Finch, Green hammered 61 in only 30 balls hitting three fours and a maximum. Green's pyrotechnics helped Australia chase down a daunting target of 209. Following his exploits in Mohali, Green came up with an equally impressive knock of 52 in 21 deliveries in the 3rd T20I in Hyderabad.

Strangely Green was not part of Australia's original T20 World Cup squad. He was only included in the squad as a replacement for the injured Josh Inglis. Although he was made part of the squad, Green did not feature in Australia's disappointing World Cup campaign.

For now, Green's stocks are on a rise. As Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said following the successful bid,

"Cam Green, he is a player we’ve tracked for the last two or three years. With his recent performances in India, we thought he is exactly the player we needed and he fits the right age profile."