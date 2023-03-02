The first day of the second Test between India and Australia saw 14 wickets fall with the Indian side unable to tackle the low bounce and spin which the pitch offered from the first over of the match. Commentators such as former Australian opener, Matthew Hayden, were heard criticising the under-preparedness of the Indore wicket.

Just prior to the Indore Test , Indian skipper Rohit Sharma suggested that Test matches in India should not be restricted to only a specific number of venues, thus in India, thus opining opposite of what ex-captain Virat Kohli had proposed in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

Three years back, Kohli had advocated that the longest format of the game be only played in five cities across India so that visiting teams have a clear idea of the kind of pitches that they could expect during the tour.

That recommendation resurfaced this week in the backdrop of the third India-Australia Test being shifted from Dharamshala to Indore due to inappropriate ground conditions at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium.

“If you want to promote Test cricket, it should be played in every part of the country and not restrict it to just a handful of big centres,” Rohit said on the eve of the Indore Test.

He added, “I am pretty pleased that Test cricket is being played in places like Dharamshala and Indore. I am just happy that we have been able to take cricket to all parts of the country.”

What did Kohli say in 2019?

Kohli’s comments had come post India’s Test against South Africa in Ranchi in October 2019. That particular series had witnessed low attendance turnouts as games were placed across venues like Pune, Visakhapatnam and Ranchi.

Each of these places was hosting only their second-ever Test matches and the former India captain was visibly disappointed with the same. Having excelled in foreign conditions in Australia and England, Kohli pushed for Test matches to be played only in major centres in India – thereby washing away chances of tier-II or tier-III cities to host international red-ball games.

“We've been discussing this for a long time now, and in my opinion, we should have five Test centres, period. I mean, I agree

Merits

Kohli’s comments received a mixed response back then but they certainly held some merit in them. The BCCI’s rotation policy has prevented Mumbai from hosting Australia in a Test match for nearly 19 years now. Australia last played a Test in the island city way back in November 2004, which is startling considering the pedigree that Mumbai holds in the country’s cricketing landscape. It is also the city where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is headquartered and it generally witnesses large crowds across international matches.

Moreover, India’s sheer dominance at home in the last decade has led to sharp criticism from many quarters over the pitch curators preparing tracks unsuitable to the visiting teams. Setting the fragility of those arguments aside, it can be said that sides will have little to complain about the pitches once they are well aware of the stadiums and pitches that will welcome them in each tour.

Demerits

Depriving smaller cities of hosting Test cricket will certainly dampen the prospects of the format’s long-term survival amidst global concerns over its fate.

The younger audience does not feel a natural connection to the red-ball game but that can be corrected by giving them an opportunity to witness their favourite stars in action in whites in their own cities. Taking Test cricket to the length and breadth of the country should be a priority, especially for a cricketing powerhouse like India.

Moreover, Rohit also pointed out that big cities do not always attract large crowds for Test matches, with the second game in New Delhi being an exception. On that note, the BCCI should tap upon that opportunity to explore newer venues that have a visible interest in hosting international matches irrespective of any format.

“All the Test centres we have played in since COVID-19, the crowd has been decent. Delhi, surprisingly, had a superb crowd. We are not used to seeing huge crowds in big centres. So, Test cricket should be played everywhere,” Rohit explained.