Atlético Madrid win first Spanish league title in seven years

Updated : May 23, 2021 18:16:24 IST

Atletico finished on 86 points, two ahead of Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid on 84, after a topsy-turvy final day where both sides fell behind.
Third-place Barcelona earned a 1-0 win over relegated Eibar through Antoine Griezmann's late goal.
Published : May 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST

