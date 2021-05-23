Atlético Madrid win first Spanish league title in seven years Updated : May 23, 2021 18:16:24 IST Atletico finished on 86 points, two ahead of Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid on 84, after a topsy-turvy final day where both sides fell behind. Third-place Barcelona earned a 1-0 win over relegated Eibar through Antoine Griezmann's late goal. Published : May 23, 2021 06:16 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply