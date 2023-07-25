Atlético de Madrid manager Diego Simeone's son Giuliano joins Deportivo Alavés on loan for the 2023/24 season

Simeone grew up in Argentina and he started off his career with River Plate. He joined the youth setup of Atlético de Madrid in 2019 and rose up the ranks to star for the 'B' team in the following few years. His first season in the Segunda Division B in 2020/21 resulted in him netting four times in 15 games for the Atleti side.
Deportivo Alavés have secured the services of 20-year-old Giuliano Simeone, son of Diego Simeone, who arrives at the club on loan from Atlético de Madrid until June 2024.
Giuliano made his official debut for Atleti’s reserve side in 2021/22 and was an undisputed starter for Real Zaragoza in LALIGA HYPERMOTION last season, scoring nine goals in 36 appearances. He now makes the leap to the top flight with the side from Vitoria. Deportivo Alavés have thus added an energetic and consistent striker with character and speed to their squad ahead of their return to LALIGA EA SPORTS after just one season in the second tier.
🎙️| Giuliano Simeone: “The last name doesn't weigh on me, I'm proud to be a Simeone, but I want to be Giuliano and improve day by day.” 🇦🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/xzNRFMAqdd— Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 24, 2023
