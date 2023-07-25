Atlético de Madrid manager Diego Simeone's son Giuliano joins Deportivo Alavés on loan for the 2023/24 season

Simeone grew up in Argentina and he started off his career with River Plate. He joined the youth setup of Atlético de Madrid in 2019 and rose up the ranks to star for the 'B' team in the following few years. His first season in the Segunda Division B in 2020/21 resulted in him netting four times in 15 games for the Atleti side.

Deportivo Alavés have secured the services of 20-year-old Giuliano Simeone, son of Diego Simeone, who arrives at the club on loan from Atlético de Madrid until June 2024.

Giuliano made his official debut for Atleti’s reserve side in 2021/22 and was an undisputed starter for Real Zaragoza in LALIGA HYPERMOTION last season, scoring nine goals in 36 appearances. He now makes the leap to the top flight with the side from Vitoria. Deportivo Alavés have thus added an energetic and consistent striker with character and speed to their squad ahead of their return to LALIGA EA SPORTS after just one season in the second tier.

Who is Giuliano Simeone?

🎙️| Giuliano Simeone: “The last name doesn't weigh on me, I'm proud to be a Simeone, but I want to be Giuliano and improve day by day.” 🇦🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/xzNRFMAqdd — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 24, 2023

Simeone grew up in Argentina and he started off his career with River Plate. He joined the youth setup of Atlético de Madrid in 2019 and rose up the ranks to star for the 'B' team in the following few years. His first season in the Segunda Division B in 2020/21 resulted in him netting four times in 15 games for the Atleti side.

He followed it up with making 36 appearances for the team in the Tercera Division RFEF in 2021/22. Simeone took his game to the next level in that season, bagging an incredible 25 goals in the aforementioned number of matches. He even debuted for the senior side in the LALIGA that year but did not earn any more caps beyond that. The 20-year-old was then sent off to Zaragoza to get more games under his belt in the LALIGA HYPERMOTION last year.

The striker demonstrates incredible work rate and is fairly strong from a physical standpoint for a striker of his age. His passing, link-up play, movement and finishing makes him a forward apt to suit the Spanish style of football. At Deportivo, he will again get taste of first-team football for the entirety of the coming season and help him develop further as a promising striker for Atleti in the future.