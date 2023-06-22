Atletico Madrid bring in 5G technology and virtual reality to develop immersive experience for spectators in their home stadium

Through the pilot, which was launched during the club’s last two home matches at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano of the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season, fans could stop by the Club Telefónica space and use tablets or one of various Meta Quest Pro VR devices to enjoy a 360° real time experience of the match.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid have introduced a new way of watching a football match in a completely new way, which is the 5G Multicam project. Through the pilot, which was launched during the club’s last two home matches at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano of the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season, fans could stop by the Club Telefónica space and use tablets or one of various Meta Quest Pro VR devices to enjoy a 360° real time experience of the match.

Users could view the action from angles previously inaccessible to the public, such as from behind the goal, the tunnel exit, the press area, or the stadium control room. Some pre-recorded 360° footage was also available for fans, who were able to enjoy a truly immersive experience, one that is pioneering in the football industry.

Discussing the immediate feedback from those who tried this pilot, Alejandro Ugarrio, director of Atleti Lab, said, “What Atléticos valued the most was being given the freedom to choose how they want to watch the match. The exclusivity, and the fact that it is an immersive experience, thanks to the Virtual Reality glasses, is what was most appreciated.”

Ugarrio continued, “The 5G Multicam pilot was a success, and we are already working on the next steps. The visibility of the project was spectacular and shows the level of interest that exists in the sector for the possibilities offered by new technologies. Our value proposition with the Club Telefónica space at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano is to provide differential experiences that, thanks to technology, can enrich the way in which fans experience a matchday.”

The professionals of Atleti Lab worked with Telefónica, the club’s technological partner, to reach a point where it takes less than 500 milliseconds to send the video from the 360° cameras to the cloud and to the tablet or headset, all through the power of 5G connectivity.

Discussing the partnership with Telefónica and the opportunities that exist for the future, Ugarrio said, “We have had a close relationship for years and we know that they are capable of responding to the challenges we set. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership offers us for the future. Our commitment is to turn Club Telefónica into a showcase for new technologies that are aimed at the stadium experience and this has been a good first step.”