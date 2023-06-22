Atletico Madrid bring in 5G technology and virtual reality to develop immersive experience for spectators in their home stadium

Through the pilot, which was launched during the club’s last two home matches at the Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano of the 2022/23 LaLiga Santander season, fans could stop by the Club Telefónica space and use tablets or one of various Meta Quest Pro VR devices to enjoy a 360° real time experience of the match.

Users could view the action from angles previously inaccessible to the public, such as from behind the goal, the tunnel exit, the press area, or the stadium control room. Some pre-recorded 360° footage was also available for fans, who were able to enjoy a truly immersive experience, one that is pioneering in the football industry.

