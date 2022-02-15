Ather Energy to be 'principle partner' of IPL cricket franchise Gujarat Titans

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Tuesday said it has signed a multi-year deal with the newly formed IPL franchise Gujarat Titans to be its principal partner. The partnership starting from this season of 2022 will see the Ather Energy brand on the front of the Gujarat Titans' official team jerseys, the company said in a statement without disclosing the tenure of the deal.

Commenting on the partnership, Ather Energy Chief Business Officer Ravneet Singh Phokela said, "Being relative newcomers in our respective fields, what binds us are shared values of fearlessness and positivity, and a hunger to make a difference in our highly competitive environments."

He further said, "The scale and reach of IPL provides a great platform for us to rapidly drive awareness and familiarity for the brand across the country, as we expand our geographic footprint."

Beyond just reach numbers, the IPL has the unique advantage of being a sporting event whose appeal cuts across age and gender boundaries, engaging the entire household. "This gives us the opportunity to introduce our scooters to a larger audience and accelerate the adoption of EVs across the country," he added.

Gujarat Titans Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh said, "The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league."

Ather Energy said the partnership will now allow it to tell the story of its "breakthrough product with a breakthrough team and will help enhance awareness, build credibility, and trust".