“At least there is a wicket in our family now," Sachin says as Arjun Tendulkar gets rewarded in MI dressing room

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar received the team’s dressing room Player of the Match award after a fine bowling performance saw him help take the team over the finishing line against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Arjun conceded 18 runs in his 2.5 overs as he defended 20 runs off the final over when SRH big-hitter Abdul Samad was still on strike. The left-arm pacer executed his plans to perfection as he delivered the balls outside the batsmen’s scoring range and ensured that the home team scored only five runs in the final over.

Post this, Arjun was rewarded in the dressing room and he received the aforementioned recognition from his father and Indian great Sachin Tendulkar, who accompanies the team as an icon.

“At least there is a wicket in our family now,” said the Sr. Tendulkar, as he joked about not having taken an IPL wicket during his six-year-long playing stint with MI from 2008-13.

“Obviously it was great getting my first IPL wicket. I just had to focus on what was in hand, the plan and execute it. Our plan (in the last over) was just to bowl wide and get the long boundary (on the off side) into play, make the batsman hit it to the longer side,” Arjun said in the aftermath of the game.

He signed off by saying that he is willing to bowl at any phase of the game the captain asks him to. MI skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Arjun’s understanding of the game and hailed his confidence as well as willingness to contribute to the team’s prospects.

“We saw in this lead up to the IPL what he was doing; he was bowling fast, nailing those yorkers, and quite clear in his plans as well. Keeping things easy - that's what he is trying to do (for the team). He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death,” Rohit mentioned about the 23-year-old.