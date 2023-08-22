At 18 he doesn’t get nervous or scared, says Praggnanandhaa's father ahead of summit clash

After a prolonged wait of 10 years, Indian chess grandmaster Praggnanandhaa R's entry into the finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 has made the nation proud. Teen Wizard's father Rameshbabu asserted that the 18-year-old has been in the game for long enough that the pressure of the game doesn't impact him.

“He doesn’t get nervous or scared. He is 18 years old now, so he is aware of the magnitude of his circumstances and achievement. But, he has been in the game since a very young age and he plays without duress of the final result", he said while speaking to News18.

Praggnanandhaa will square off against Norwegian stalwart and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash. His father who is back in Chennai is thrilled by his son's achievement but also feels that all of this comes with its own share of challenges. Rameshbabu said, “We are absolutely elated with the win. To reach the very top, one has to overcome multiple obstacles and we are delighted with the showing."

The 18-year-old drew the second game of the semifinal against Caruana on Sunday to push the contest into a tie-break. Praggnanandhaa tied the two-match classical series against Caruana 1-1. The two players then took part in a tie-break on Monday to decide Carlsen's opponent in the final.

The young grandmaster calls his father every day to share his daily events from the event venue in the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku. “I speak to him over the phone every day. His mum is on the road with him in Azerbaijan and I’m here in Chennai, He calls me every night to catch up. I do not interfere with his game. I ask him about his daily routine and if he has been eating properly. I don’t suggest that he does this or that in the game. That’s the role of his coach, so I do not interfere in that, at least that is what I believe in," he asserted.

The Chennai star became only the second Indian ever to qualify for the semifinals of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand. "He is in the big leagues now, but it is in his nature to remain calm. The interest has to come from within, we can’t force anything on anyone. Especially considering the fact that this is a game related to the mind, it has to come from within and can’t be pressed onto someone" the proud father added.

(With inputs from PTI)