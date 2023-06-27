Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India records dominant victories over Korea, Chinese Taipei

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India will next face Japan on Wednesday at 11:30 am IST. Japan beat Hong Kong by 85-11 in their previous match and hence will not be mere pushovers in the coming encounter. The tournament can be streamed in its official YouTube channel in India.

India dominated proceedings on the opening day of the 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship at Busan in Korea on Tuesday. The Indian team, powered by the return of Pawan Sehrawat, kicked off their run in the tournament by defeating the hosts Korea by 76-13. The visitors were relentless right from the offset and led the game by 40-4 at the half-time mark.

Seasoned stars like Surjeet Singh, Arjun Deswal and Naveen Kumar ensured that the Indian side did not break a sweat whilst overcoming the challenge put forth by the hosts. The rounded off the victory in their opening match soon with an equally efficient performance in the second-half.

An hour and half later, the Indians return to the mat to take on the Chinese Taipei. The latter had come into this game on the back of a 52-28 loss to Iran in their preceding encounter. The Indians were given a run for their money for certain time in this match.

The score read 6-5 in India’s favour at one point but the team regained their stronghold over the game and went into the half-time break with a formidable 21-12 lead. They picked up momentum in the second essay of the game, garnering 31 points and conceding only seven in return to close out their day with two straight victories.

What next for Team India?

India will next face Japan on Wednesday at 11:30 am IST. Japan beat Hong Kong by 85-11 in their previous match and hence will not be mere pushovers in the coming encounter. The tournament can be streamed in its official YouTube channel in India.