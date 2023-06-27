CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAsian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India records dominant victories over Korea, Chinese Taipei

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India records dominant victories over Korea, Chinese Taipei

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Team India records dominant victories over Korea, Chinese Taipei
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 27, 2023 6:31:25 PM IST (Published)

Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India will next face Japan on Wednesday at 11:30 am IST. Japan beat Hong Kong by 85-11 in their previous match and hence will not be mere pushovers in the coming encounter. The tournament can be streamed in its official YouTube channel in India.

India dominated proceedings on the opening day of the 11th Asian Kabaddi Championship at Busan in Korea on Tuesday. The Indian team, powered by the return of Pawan Sehrawat, kicked off their run in the tournament by defeating the hosts Korea by 76-13. The visitors were relentless right from the offset and led the game by 40-4 at the half-time mark.

Seasoned stars like Surjeet Singh, Arjun Deswal and Naveen Kumar ensured that the Indian side did not break a sweat whilst overcoming the challenge put forth by the hosts. The rounded off the victory in their opening match soon with an equally efficient performance in the second-half.
Also Read:
JSW Sports signs India’s biggest Kabaddi star, Pawan Sehrawat
An hour and half later, the Indians return to the mat to take on the Chinese Taipei. The latter had come into this game on the back of a 52-28 loss to Iran in their preceding encounter. The Indians were given a run for their money for certain time in this match.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X