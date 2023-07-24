CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homesports NewsAsian Games: India announce first ever women's softball squad

    Asian Games: India announce first ever women's softball squad

    Asian Games: India announce first ever women's softball squad
    3 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 24, 2023 6:31:01 PM IST (Published)

    Softball Association of India (SBAI) announced the squad along with a standby and three reserves, which were selected after trials for the probable's list, followed by a two-week coaching camp-cum-trials held in Delhi in June-July.

    India will send its first 16-member women's team as softball is making its debut at the Asian Games this year which is going to be held in Hangzhou, China.  Softball Association of India (SBAI) announced the squad along with a standby and three reserves, which were selected after trials for the probable's list, followed by a two-week coaching camp-cum-trials held in Delhi in June-July.

    Considering the Indian women's softball team's regular participation in the Asian championships, Softball Asia granted a wild card entry to India. India's wild card admission was approved by Softball Asia's executive committee in February this year, SBAI said in a media release.
    "The participation of the Indian women's softball team in the Asian Games signifies the opportunity for our players to shine and prove their mettle against the best teams in the continent," SBAI president Neetal Narang said. "Moreover, this milestone also holds the promise of inspiring future generations of young athletes, particularly girls, to take up softball as a sport of choice," she added.
    Reigning national champions Maharashtra contributed the maximum number of players (5) in the Indian team. Kerala and Punjab contributed three and two girls, respectively, while there is a player each from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh.
    Softball was a medal sport at the Tokyo Olympics and it will also feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. "Performing at the Asian Games is our first step and comes with a huge responsibility as we aspire to be a strong team ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. We are taking Hangzhou as a strong platform towards our goal of qualifying for the 2028 Olympics," Narang added.
    Softball Squad:
    Aishwarya Ramesh Puri, Aishwarya Sunil Bodke, Monali Mansing Natu, Swapnali C. Waydnade, Saee Anil Joshi, Anjali Pallikkara, Stephy Saji, Rinta Cheriyan, Mamatha Guguloth, Ganga Sona, Mamta Minhas, Sandeep Kaur, Kumari Manisha, Isha, Swetasini Sabar, Nitya Malvi, Priyanka Baghel (standby).
    Reserves: Manisha Kumari, Priti Verma, Chitra.
    (With PTI inputs)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    India’s most affordable SUVs with panoramic sunroof

    Jul 24, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    China's demographic shift | From economic powerhouse to the world's largest nursing home

    Jul 24, 2023 IST3 Min Read

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium

    Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips

    Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X