Asian Cup Qualifiers: India look to maintain momentum as they take on a hungry Afghanistan

Sunil Chhetri-led India will look to notch up a second successive victory when they take on a spirited Afghanistan team in their 2023 AFC Asian Cup Group D qualifier today at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

India had defeated Cambodia 2-0, thanks a brace by skipper Chhetri, while Afghanistan lost 1-2 to Hong Kong, the fourth side in Group D.

India are sitting at the top of Group D with the Cambodia win, and should they beat Afghanistan today, will take a step further towards qualifying for next year's Asian Cup.

“The atmosphere in our dressing room is brilliant and it’s positive. It was really important to start with a win in the tournament," Indian coach Igor Stimac said at a pre-match press conference on Friday, and cautioned that it is important for the team to not get carried away.

“These three points and a win against Cambodia mean nothing if we don’t get three points against Afghanistan. We need to win against Afghanistan simple as that," he added.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will not only be looking to open their account in the qualifiers, but will also aim to level their head-to-head record with India — in 15 games, India have won nine games and Afghanistan five, with one match ending in a draw.

The sentiment was echoed by Afghanistan manager Anoush Dastgir, who said, "(Saturday's) game for us will be do or die, everything or nothing.”

Group D Standings

Position Team Matches played Won Lost Points Net goals 1 India 1 1 0 3 2 2 Hong Kong 1 1 0 3 1 3 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -1 4 Hong Kong 1 0 1 0 -2

Probable XIs

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa; Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri.

Afghanistan: Ovayz Azizi (GK); David Najem, Sharif Mukhammad, Zohib Amiri, Najim Haidary; Farshad Noor, Noor Husin; Maziar Kouhyar, Omid Popalzay, Omran Haydari; Mushtaq Ahmadi.

The match will kick off at 8.30 pm IST and willbe broadcast on Star Sports 3 and livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar.