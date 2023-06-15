Asian Cricket Council announce the schedule and the venues for the 2023 Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced the dates and the venues for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

ACC in a media release posted on its website stated:

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches.

The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka.

The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final.

We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest."

Earlier Pakistan was expected to stage the entire tournament but the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, dug its heel and refused to send its team to Pakistan owing to the hostile political relationship between the two nations.

This year's edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format.