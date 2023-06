The Asian Cricket Council on Thursday announced the dates and the venues for the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

ACC in a media release posted on its website stated:

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches.