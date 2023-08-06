Asian Champions Trophy 2023: India and Malaysia to square off in a battle for the top spot

India has a 22-7 record against Malaysia and that should ideally hold them in good stead for the upcoming game. Malaysia has won both their face-offs in the tournament until now. They triumphed 3-1 over Pakistan in their opening match and doubled it up with a fantastic 5-1 victory against China.

India will be squaring off against Malaysia at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Sunday in their third group-stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. So far, the Indian side has won and drawn once in their two games. The home side started off the competition on a bright note, beating China 7-2 on Friday.

However, Japan put up a tough tussle and ensured that Craig Fulton’s men could only secure a 1-1 draw from the encounter. India has a 22-7 record against Malaysia and that should ideally hold them in good stead for the upcoming game. Malaysia has won both their face-offs in the tournament until now. They triumphed 3-1 over Pakistan in their opening match and doubled it up with a fantastic 5-1 victory against China.

Also Read:

“We started the game really well, we just couldn’t find the connections in front of the goal in the first 15-20 minutes... It’s every coach’s concern if you are not converting your chances, whether PCs or field goals (but) nothing changes, it’s a tournament, one game at a time,” Fulton said after India’s gruelling draw against the Japanese side.

He added, “It’s not that we are not playing ourselves - we are playing the way we want to play...we are one phase away from doing what we want to do. It’s also situational. We want our players to shoot, that’s our number one objective and the players have the licence to do so. They then make the next best decision based on instinct and we back that.”

Probable Playing XI

India: RP Sreejesh (GK), Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh

Malaysia: H Othman (GK), Shello Silverius, Razie Rahim, Najib Hassan, Kamal Azral Abu, Muhammad Hassan, Najmi Jazlan, Marhan Jalil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Firhan Ashari

Predicted Winning Team

Malaysia appears to be in some fine form, especially in the goal-scoring front. India will have a tough challenge up their sleeves and a hard-fought draw could be on the cards on Sunday evening.

Where to Watch

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network from 8:30pm on August 6, Sunday. It will be streamed simultaneously on Fancode.