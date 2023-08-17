Asia Cup: The sale of tickets for the Sri Lankan leg to go live

The second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6.30 PM PST on August 17. The second phase includes the much-awaited mega clash between India and Pakistan on September 2.

The sale of tickets for the Sri Lankan leg of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 will go live on August 17. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) which is co-hosting the tournament along with Sri Lanka said tickets for the first phase will go on sale from 12 PM PST on Thursday. The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk.

According to ANI reports, the second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6.30 PM PST on August 17. The second phase includes the much-awaited mega clash between India and Pakistan on September 2.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be played in a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting its four league matches in Lahore with the rest of the games taking place in Sri Lanka.

Looking back at a special partnership between one of India's all time great opening pairs! Rohit Sharma's 111* and Shikhar Dhawan's 114 ensured Pakistan had no chance of a comeback in this 2018 Asia Cup fixture.

In a recent development, Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to make the cut to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023. The two stars shared their fitness progress on social media recently but sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told Cricbuzz that it will be premature to rush the two of them into the 15-man roster for the continental championship.

In such a scenario, a large chunk of the Indian squad that played in the recent ODI series against West Indies can be retained for the Asia Cup.

That is why the Indian think-tank rested the senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the last two matches of the series in the Caribbean, handing opportunities to Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan amongst other players.