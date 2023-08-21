Asia Cup squad LIVE updates: Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to announce the squad; all eyes on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness

homesports NewsAsia Cup squad LIVE updates: Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar to announce the squad; all eyes on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness
1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com | Aug 21, 2023 10:24 AM IST (Published)
Summary
Chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad on Monday and there remains a possibility that a 15-member provisional squad for the World Cup could also be decided on the same day.
Live Updates
