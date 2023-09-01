Asia Cup India vs Pakistan weather forecast: Will rain ruin potential blockbuster

The Asia Cup has returned to the 50-over format to facilitate an ideal World Cup preparation and for cricket fans, India versus Pakistan is not just another game, it is the most awaited clash between the arch-rivals.

However, according to the latest weather reports from Pallekele, Sri Lanka, there are possibilities of rain and drizzle with a 67 percent chance of precipitation on September 2. It is expected to be cloudy and humid with a couple of showers in the afternoon, according to the AccuWeather forecast portal.

The Pallekele stadium in Kandy has a high chance of rain and due to that, the match might start with a delay if the rains doesn't stop around 3 PM. Chances of washout stand at 20% as of now, will continue to monitor the pattern - tomorrow's observation remains critical.

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan preview

As impressive as they are on paper, the Pakistan pace troika of Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf is operating at a whole different level. They already have taken 49 wickets among themselves this year with Rauf leading the chart with 17 wickets from 10 matches.

#IndiaVsPakistan Asia cup weather forecast 🏏While we all wait for another thriller taking place in pallekele stadium in #Kandy on 2nd September, weather has got some other plans.High chances of rains at the venue during morning to late evening hours, showers look consistent… pic.twitter.com/REEwYMk8HX — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) August 31, 2023 If anything, it indicates a tough examination of the skills of Indian batsmen at the Pallekele stadium, where the pitch offers a reasonable amount of help for the bowlers in the form of bounce and carry.

India will also have to keep a close on the selection in the spin department. Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion is certain and he could be coming in at No. 7. But that will leave India with four bowlers who hardly contribute with the bat.

India might think long before picking between left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. While Axar will give India the option of a bowler who can bat at No. 8, Kuldeep has better striking ability. Kuldeep is India's highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year with 22 wickets in 11 matches, while Axar has just 3 scalps from 6 matches.

But Pakistan has been served well by leg-spinner Shadab, who has taken 11 wickets from 8 matches in 2023 while chipping in with the bat as well.

(With PTI inputs)