IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: India opt to bowl first, Rishabh Pant misses out

Catch the live score and updates from the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 match being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai here.
Teams:
Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
"I'm looked at as a guy who is mentally very strong and I am. But everyone has a limit and you need to recognize that limit, otherwise things can get unhealthy for you," he said. "This period taught me a lot of things that I wasn't allowing to come to surface. When they eventually came up, I embraced it." Kohli will now return to action in India's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan on August 28.
Kohli has played just four of India’s 24 T20s since the last T20 World Cup, which was also held in the UAE. He had a below-par IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and has scored just 422 runs in T20s this year with an under-par average of 22.21 and a poor strike rate by his standards of just 118.20.
While the two sets of cricket fans would be expecting magic from Kohli and Babar, the two batsmen would have wanted to have the pace spearheads of their teams along with them. But that will not be the case as Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been ruled out of the Asia Cup following their injuries. The bowling attack of both India and Pakistan will be rendered less effective with Bumrah and Afridi out of the equation.
In the opposite ranks, Kohli will be itching to put his poor form behind him. It has been over 1000 days since Kohli notched his last international hundred. After India's exit from the T20 World Cup, Kohli stepped down from India's T20 captaincy and was subsequently replaced by Rohit Sharma as the leader in the two other formats as well. But discharging Kohli from captaincy duties has not helped the cause as the 33-year-old continues to struggle for consistency. But ahead of the Asia Cup, a video of Kohli's net session has gone viral on Twitter in which Kohli can be seen hitting the ball as cleanly as he has ever done! That video would have inspired some confidence among the Indian fans and they would hope that Kohli can reproduce more of the same against Pakistan on Sunday.
Babar is the number one ranked T20I batsman in the world and at present can do no wrong in white-ball cricket. The 27-year-old along with Mohammad Rizwan was the chief architect of Pakistan's first win over India in the ICC T20 World Cup last year. Babar averages 45.52 in T20Is and if gets going then even the best bowlers in the world fail to dislodge him from the middle. Needless to say, Babar will again be key to Pakistan's fortune in this high-profile match.
But India's form and Pakistan's lack of T20 cricket will become secondary issues once the two rivals take the field in Dubai. Team rivalry aside, the focus will also be on two-star batsmen on either side. World cricket is hungry to see Pakistan captain Babar Azam and former Indian captain Virat Kohli share the stage.
Pakistan sailed into the semifinal of the World Cup but they bowed out after a loss against Australia. Considering the Asia Cup and impeding T20 World Cup, Pakistan would have liked to play more of the shortest format of cricket, but there has been a dearth of T20 cricket from Pakistan's international schedule. Since their last year's World Cup campaign, Pakistan has played only two bilateral series and a one-off T20 game. The two series were against Bangladesh and West Indies which Pakistan won by scorelines of 3-0 each. The one-off match was against Australia which the reigning World Champions won with ease.
