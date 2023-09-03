Asia Cup: Due to heavy rains, ACC likely to shift venues of Super 4 stage matches

Taking the weather conditions into account, the Asian Cricket Council has decided to shift the venues of Super 4 stage matches. Recently, India Pakistan mega show was washout out after the first innings as both the teams shared equal points. According to Indian Express reports, the teams have been informed of the situation in Colombo.

Asia Cup 2023 is being played in the hybrid model in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while all the knockout matches were planned to be played in Sri Lanka as India refused to cross LOC.

How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in… — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) September 2, 2023 The much anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was abandoned as rain played spoilsport in the Group A contest between the heavyweights in Pallekele. With two more matches remaining in Pakistan, the ACC is likely to take a final call on the venue over the next 24-48 hours. Keeping the tournament in Pallekele also comes with the risk of rain, says the reports. The much anticipated Asia Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan was abandoned as rain played spoilsport in the Group A contest between the heavyweights in Pallekele. With two more matches remaining in Pakistan, the ACC is likely to take a final call on the venue over the next 24-48 hours. Keeping the tournament in Pallekele also comes with the risk of rain, says the reports.

India was bowled out for 266 inside 50 overs after electing to bat first. Pakistan couldn't start its reply, ruining the first one-day international between them since the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. Points were shared and Pakistan advanced to the second round having already beaten Nepal. India needs to beat Nepal in its final group game to go through.

India batters struggled against Pakistan's three-pronged pace attack, all of whom clocked above 140 kph. Shaheen Afridi bagged four wickets and Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf three apiece. Afridi with the new ball grabbed the big wickets of Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (4) to put Pakistan on top and Harris Rauf dismissed Shubman Gill (10) and Shreyas Iyer (14) to reduce India to 66-4.

India recovered thanks to a fifth-wicket stand between Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan worth 138 runs off 141 deliveries. After collapsing the top order, Pakistan captain Babar Azam introduced spin and India rebuilt momentum.

After that, Naseem Shah went through the tail to have India all out in 48.5 overs and cap an excellent day in the field for Pakistan. There were two rain interruptions during India’s innings but the game progressed without any reduction of overs.

(With AP inputs)