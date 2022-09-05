Asia Cup: Can India take revenge for the loss against Pakistan?

Mini
Pakistan managed to win the second match against India in the Asia Cup by five wickets in a clash in the Super 4 stage.
Another user shared a meme with a still from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, saying: “Me and my boys searching for Arshdeep”.
Arshdeep is a villain in today's match— Rachel (@aimanaeemm) September 4, 2022
#INDvsPAKMe and my boys searching for Arshdeep pic.twitter.com/5mgH0DpJfK— Jaadu (@_jaadu_) September 4, 2022
To people calling Arsh Gaddar or Khalistani, tumse zayada Indian hai vo. He's representing India on a world stage, tumne kya ukhaad rakha hai Twitter pe gaddar bolne ke alawa.— Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) September 4, 2022
23 year old Arshdeep Singh is being labelled as a Khalistani just because he dropped a catch. Check his numbers, he had a better outing than all others. He is a superstar and the country is proud of him. #IStandWithArshdeep pic.twitter.com/BEv3xU13UQ— Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) September 4, 2022
Revenge Taken🔥❤️#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/ZrwxAgoAbb— 𝙅𝙐𝙉𝘼𝙄𝘿 𝙍𝘼𝙕𝘼🇵🇰 (@Junaidtweets99) September 4, 2022
Revenge is a dish best served cold.#pakvsindia #INDvsPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/qYaFHE4ffF— Anas × Babar 🗯️ (@m_anas_2000) September 4, 2022