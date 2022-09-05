Asia Cup: Can India take revenge for the loss against Pakistan?

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Pakistan managed to win the second match against India in the Asia Cup by five wickets in a clash in the Super 4 stage.

After a thrilling win by the Indian cricket team against Pakistan in the first clash at the Asia Cup, Pakistan managed to win the second match by five wickets in another clash in the Super 4 stage.

Virat Kohli smashed a 60 off 44 balls, taking India to a total of 181 for 7 wickets. In the first half of the chase, Pakistan lost captain Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman early. However, Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan held the fort for Pakistan. Rizwan scored 71 off 51 balls and Nawaz scored 42 off 20 balls. Together, the two put up a partnership of 73 runs in just 41 balls.

Asif Ali took Pakistan home after Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter at a very crucial juncture of the match. Singh later dismissed him with just two balls to spare. However, Pakistan needed two runs to win and ran hard in the very next ball to pull off a thrilling win by five wickets.

Singh bore the brunt of the angry Indian fans on social media platforms as he was blamed for the loss. While some users abused him and his family, the young pacer found support from a few others.

One user Rachel @aimanaeemm called Arshdeep the villain of the match.

Arshdeep is a villain in today's match — Rachel (@aimanaeemm) September 4, 2022 Another user shared a meme with a still from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, saying: “Me and my boys searching for Arshdeep”. Another user shared a meme with a still from the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, saying: “Me and my boys searching for Arshdeep”.

One user Navleen Kaur @NavleenSpeaks spoke in his support.

“To people calling Arsh Gaddar or Khalistani, tumse zayada Indian hai vo. He's representing India on a world stage, tumne kya ukhaad rakha hai Twitter pe gaddar bolne ke alawa.”

To people calling Arsh Gaddar or Khalistani, tumse zayada Indian hai vo. He's representing India on a world stage, tumne kya ukhaad rakha hai Twitter pe gaddar bolne ke alawa. — Navleen Kaur (@NavleenSpeaks) September 4, 2022

Rahul Tahiliani @Rahultahiliani9 tweeted: “23-year-old Arshdeep Singh is being labelled as a Khalistani just because he dropped a catch. Check his numbers, he had a better outing than all others. He is a superstar and the country is proud of him.”

23 year old Arshdeep Singh is being labelled as a Khalistani just because he dropped a catch. Check his numbers, he had a better outing than all others. He is a superstar and the country is proud of him. #IStandWithArshdeep pic.twitter.com/BEv3xU13UQ — Rahul Tahiliani (@Rahultahiliani9) September 4, 2022

Some users said Pakistan had taken revenge for their earlier defeats.

Sharing a pic of the winning moment from both India-Pakistan matches, Anas × Babar @m_anas_2000 said: “Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Both India and Pakistan will now face two other teams – Sri Lanka and Afghanistan – at the Asia Cup Super 4 stage. The top two teams in this stage will qualify for the Asia Cup finals that will be played on September 11. India and Pakistan have a chance to make it to the top of the chart and meet on the September 11 final.