    Big hit for Pakistan ahead of Asia Cup — Shaheen Afridi injured

    Shaheen Afridi, the 22-year-old star fast bowler from Pakistan will miss the upcoming Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Pakistan is yet to announce Shaheen's replacement for Asia Cup.

    Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to an injury in right knee ligament. Afridi has been advised a six week rest. Afridi has also been ruled out of the seven-match T20 international series against England.
    The 22-year-old star fast bowler has also been dropped from the second test against Sri Lanka. Afridi was the pick of the seamers from either side in the first test, finishing with four wickets in the first innings that Pakistan won by four wickets in Galle.
    Pakistan team officials confirmed Friday that he would not play in the second test. Afridi finished on 99 test wickets at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings and hopes of him completing the milestone of 100 wickets in the second test ended with the injury.
    Afridi, fielding at mid-wicket, sustained a right knee ligament injury while diving in an attempt to cut off a Dinesh Chandimal boundary on day three and was seen hobbling off the field. He was taken for scans and although there was no fracture, swelling and pain ruled him out.
    Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arc rival India on August 28.  The team is yet to announce Shaheen's replacement for Asia Cup.
    (With Agency inputs)
    Also Read: Virat Kohli led India took Test cricket seriously: Graeme Smith
