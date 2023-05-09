Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: Report

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated last year that holding the Asia Cup at a neutral venue has not been an unprecedented event and hence a similar model would be adopted for the 2023 edition of the competition as well.

The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be moved out of Pakistan to Sri Lanka with a final decision on the same to be taken following another round of meetings of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) next month. “Final decision on the venue is likely to be taken in another round of meeting of ACC next month most likely,” a source in the know of developments said, as reported by India Today.

India has been reluctant to travel to Pakistan for the tournament as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserted last year that neither India will be going over there for the competition nor would Pakistan be coming to India for the same.

He had stated that holding the Asia Cup at a neutral venue has not been an unprecedented event and hence a similar model would be adopted for the 2023 edition of the competition as well. Further, Shah reiterated that he had made this stance as the president of the ACC, which governs the Asia Cup.

“The Asia Cup 2023 will be held at a neutral venue. I am saying this as ACC President. We (India) can't go there (to Pakistan), they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue,” Shah had said soon after the BCCI Annual General Meeting (AGM) in 2023.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi had instead proposed a hybrid way of holding the Asia Cup. As per that plan, India’s matches would be held in Dubai whereas the rest of the games would continue as scheduled in Pakistan.

“We have made it very clear that unless the Asia Cup is held on a hybrid model as we have proposed, that is India playing its matches at an offshore venue and Pakistan hosting the remaining games at home, we will not accept any other schedule and neither play,” Sethi mentioned last month.

However, there seems to be a change in plans with the tournament set to be held in September 2023 – just a month prior to the commencement of the ODI World Cup in India. Last year, the Asia Cup was shifted out of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the political and economic distress prevalent in the island nation at that point in time.