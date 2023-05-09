English
Asia Cup 2023 to be shifted out from Pakistan to Sri Lanka: Report

By Tarkesh Jha  May 9, 2023 4:42:37 PM IST (Published)

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had stated last year that holding the Asia Cup at a neutral venue has not been an unprecedented event and hence a similar model would be adopted for the 2023 edition of the competition as well.

The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be moved out of Pakistan to Sri Lanka with a final decision on the same to be taken following another round of meetings of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) next month. “Final decision on the venue is likely to be taken in another round of meeting of ACC next month most likely,” a source in the know of developments said, as reported by India Today.

India has been reluctant to travel to Pakistan for the tournament as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserted last year that neither India will be going over there for the competition nor would Pakistan be coming to India for the same.
X