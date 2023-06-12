Asia Cup 2023 to be held in a hybrid model in Pakistan & Sri Lanka: Report

The ACC was not in favour of Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup given the fact the Indian team would not have gotten the security clearance from the central government to travel to the neighbouring country.

The Asia Cup 2023 is set to be played in a hybrid model with Pakistan hosting its four league matches in Lahore with the rest of the games taking place in Sri Lanka.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), will ratify this schedule soon. That will pave the way for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to release the roster for the Men’s ODI World Cup that will occur in in India October-November this year.