Asia Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma find a place in the 17 man squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup squad, starting August 30.
Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned to the roster as middle-order batter Tilak Varma has received his debut ODI call-up as the team looks to strengthen the middle-order in the roster. Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna are also a part of the squad.
Team India FINAL 17 Men Asia Cup 2023 Squad :• Shubman Gill is in the squad - Kl Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return.• Sanju Samson is backup reserve in team.• HARDIK retain his position as Vice Captain.#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/ElOj7QBvlX— Cric Point (@RealCricPoint) August 21, 2023
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh KrishnaTraveling stand-by…— BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023
Hardik Pandya retains his position as the vice-captain in the squad. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not a part of the contingent as Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav make up India's spin bowling unit.
Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Krishna are the four pacers. Sanju Samson also finds a part in the squad as the backup travelling player as Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the three wicket-keeping options.
The rest of the Indian batting unit is fairly as expected. Rohit, Gill, and Ishan come up as the three opening options. Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, and Varma, will be the key middle-order batters. Jadeja, Pandya, Axar, and Thakur will be the options in the all-rounders category.
Final Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (backup travelling player)
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 1:44 PM IST
