Asia Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma find a place in the 17 man squad

Asia Cup 2023 Squad: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Tilak Varma find a place in the 17 man squad

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 21, 2023 3:02:31 PM IST (Updated)

2 Min Read
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a 17-man squad for the Asia Cup squad, starting August 30.

Indian batters Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned to the roster as middle-order batter Tilak Varma has received his debut ODI call-up as the team looks to strengthen the middle-order in the roster. Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna are also a part of the squad.
Hardik Pandya retains his position as the vice-captain in the squad. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not a part of the contingent as Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav make up India's spin bowling unit.
Also Read:
India Asia Cup 2023 squad live updates: Shreyas, KL return, Tilak Varma called up in the squad
Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Krishna are the four pacers. Sanju Samson also finds a part in the squad as the backup travelling player as Rahul, Ishan Kishan, and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) are the three wicket-keeping options.
The rest of the Indian batting unit is fairly as expected. Rohit, Gill, and Ishan come up as the three opening options. Kohli, Iyer, Rahul, and Varma, will be the key middle-order batters. Jadeja, Pandya, Axar, and Thakur will be the options in the all-rounders category.
Final Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (backup travelling player)
First Published: Aug 21, 2023 1:44 PM IST
