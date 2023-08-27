Asia Cup 2023 Preview: Team India full squad, predicted playing XI, schedule, chances of winning the cup

Team India will kick off their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan in Colombo. The Rohit Sharma-led side is hosting the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup this year and the continental championship is critical to assess their prospects for the quadrennial event starting on October 5. The Asia Cup has become a vital tournament for teams like India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to test the waters ahead of major tournaments.

It was held in the T20 format ahead of the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup in Australia last year. This time around, it will be conducted in the 50-overs format. India is pitted with Pakistan and Nepal in Group A. Earlier this week, the senior men’s selection committee announced a 17-man squad for the competition with Sanju Samson accompanying them as a traveling backup player.

Also Read:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Squad Overview

A journey of excruciating pain, patience and recovery 👏👏@ShreyasIyer15 highlights the contributions of trainer Rajini and Nitin Patel at the NCA in his inspirational comeback from injury 👌👌 - By @RajalArora #TeamIndia | @VVSLaxman281Full interview 🎥🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 27, 2023 I ndia has some calls to make with respect to fine-tuning their final squad that will perhaps be fielded for the bilateral series against Australia as well as the World Cup later on. The key point of concern currently is the fitness status of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. The two players are instrumental for the side at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots respectively and their form will be under scanner for the foreseeable future.

Jasprit Bumrah will be coming back into the ODI format for the first time since his comeback as well and hence it will be closely observed whether he can go full throttle for the entire spell of 10 overs A setback in the Asia Cup will invite scathing criticism for a team that has been blowing hot and cold across formats lately. They go into this competition on the back of a nearly week-long preparation camp in Alur and thus carry major responsibilities of avoiding any slip-ups in Sri Lanka.

Team India’s schedule in the Asia Cup

September 2 - Pakistan vs India - Kandy, Sri Lanka

September 4 - India vs Nepal - Kandy, Sri Lanka

The Super 4s commence from September 6 with the first game taking place in Lahore with the rest of the games then shifting to Sri Lanka.