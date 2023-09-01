Asia Cup 2023 Preview: Ind vs Pak full squad, playing XI, where to watch, predicted winner

The Asia Cup has returned to the 50-over format to facilitate an ideal match preparation for the ICC World Cup 2023 and the much-awaited arch-rivals meet tomorrow. The Rohit Sharma-led team will try their luck with ICC ODI No.1 ranked Pakistan at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy. However, with steady rain predicted in the hilly Kandy region on Saturday, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash can't be ruled out.

Kohli's lofted check-drive off Rauf under the Melbourne skyline last year during the T20 World Cup became a part of Indian cricket fans' muscle memory while Pakistanis rejoiced when Rohit failed to negotiate a lethal tailing-in delivery from Shaheen and was caught plumb. Such performances help players grow into legends and Saturday's Asia Cup game will be another opportunity for cricketers from both sides to emerge as heroes.

Key players to watch out

Virat Kohli (India)

The Indian batting mainstay will be instrumental to negate the lethal Pakistani attack in Pallekele. Kohli is the link connecting the Indian openers with a fragile middle-order and it will be his responsibility to carry the batting order in the case of a collapse. Kohli has both the technique, temperament, and experience to step up in big matches like these. He will be hoping to capitalise in this mega fixture and perhaps recreate the Melbourne memories from last year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Pakistan will be banking on Shaheen Shah Afridi to dismantle the Indian top-order with the new ball. India has lately had an issue with left-arm pacers who bring the ball back in to the right-hander and Afridi has caused troubles in the faceoff between the two teams in the last two editions of the ICC Men's T20I World Cup. Afridi will certainly be eyeing dismissing the likes of Shubman Gill, Rohit, and Virat in Saturday's encounter.

Ind vs Pak: Predicted winner

While India and Pakistan are traveling on the same boat as far as their middle-order woes are concerned, the latter has a distinct advantage in the bowling department. Of course, India has been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, and the pacers had also bowled intensely in the T20I series against Ireland recently.

As impressive as they are on paper, the Pakistan pace troika of Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf is operating at a whole different level. They already have taken 49 wickets among themselves this year with Rauf leading the chart with 17 wickets from 10 matches.

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (Reserve).

Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

What time the match starts?

The Ind vs Pak live toss of Asia Cup 2023 will take place at 2:30 PM IST on September 2.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023?

Asia Cup 2023 will be broadcast live and exclusively on the Star Sports network. It will also be streamed for free on the Disney+Hotstar app.

(With PTI inputs)