Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan makes it into the Super Fours after washout against India

2 Min Read
Pakistan has qualified to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup after its high-profile encounter against India was washed out in Kandy on Saturday.
Bowling first, the Pakistani pace attack reduced India to 66/4 in the 15th over before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored timely half-centuries to carry the team to 266 in the first innings.
Also Read:
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Has Ishan Kishan sealed his spot as the Indian wicketkeeper for ODI World Cup 2023?
However, persistent rains thereafter meant that no action was possible in the second innings and hence both teams shook hands and shared points eventually. As a result, Pakistan has garnered four points from their two matches in Group A and thus become the first team to make it to the Super 4s of the continental championship.
For India, the equation is pretty straightforward to make it to the next round of the competition. The Rohit Sharma-led side has to avoid a defeat against Nepal in their match in Pallekele in Tuesday.
The highlights of India vs Pakistan today's match in Asia Cup 2023:•India's Top 3 bowled out after 2012.•Pakistan's pacers did well.•Incredible Hardik & Ishan's partnership.•The match washed out.•Pakistan in Super 4 in Asia Cup.•Sri Lanka's ground staff real heroes. pic.twitter.com/aHvu3hYMfi— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 2, 2023
A win will put India level on points with Pakistan and thus ensure that both of them feature in the Super 4s. India will still have two points in case of another washout and that would ensure that the Men in Blue continue thier journey in the competition.
First Published: Sept 3, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zimbabwe legend Heath Streak passes away after a long battle with liver cancer
Sept 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read
There is a strong case to be made for India to host the Olympics in 2036: IOC president Thomas Bach
Sept 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Cricket's Olympic return in sight as IOC President Thomas Bach gives thumbs up
Sept 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read
In Pics: Images from the ground as India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup gets called off
Sept 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read