Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan makes it into the Super Fours after washout against India

Pakistan has qualified to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup after its high-profile encounter against India was washed out in Kandy on Saturday.

Bowling first, the Pakistani pace attack reduced India to 66/4 in the 15th over before Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya scored timely half-centuries to carry the team to 266 in the first innings.

However, persistent rains thereafter meant that no action was possible in the second innings and hence both teams shook hands and shared points eventually. As a result, Pakistan has garnered four points from their two matches in Group A and thus become the first team to make it to the Super 4s of the continental championship.

The highlights of India vs Pakistan today's match in Asia Cup 2023: •India's Top 3 bowled out after 2012.•Pakistan's pacers did well.•Incredible Hardik & Ishan's partnership.•The match washed out.•Pakistan in Super 4 in Asia Cup.•Sri Lanka's ground staff real heroes. pic.twitter.com/aHvu3hYMfi— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) September 2, 2023 For India, the equation is pretty straightforward to make it to the next round of the competition. The Rohit Sharma-led side has to avoid a defeat against Nepal in their match in Pallekele in Tuesday.

A win will put India level on points with Pakistan and thus ensure that both of them feature in the Super 4s. India will still have two points in case of another washout and that would ensure that the Men in Blue continue thier journey in the competition.