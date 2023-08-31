Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will get their Asia Cup 2023 campaign underway when the two teams lock horns at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Thursday.

Build up for both the teams for the tournament has been chaotic. Earlier this month Bangladesh had to appoint star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the captain of the ODI format after Tamim Iqbal resigned from the captaincy because of uncertainty around his fitness.

Bangladesh would have hoped that appointing Shakib would have solved all their issues. But that is not the case as the team will be missing the services of several key players during the tournament. While Iqbal was not selected in the Asia Cup squad, veteran wicketkeeper batsman Litton Das was ruled out of the tournament as he could not recover in time from viral fever. Fast bowler Ebadot Hosain is also missing from the squad as he is also nursing an injury. In the absence of the three key players the burden of taking Bangladesh deep into the tournament will again fall on the shoulders of Shakib.

Sri Lanka's buildup for the Asia Cup was even more tumultuous with the team managing to announce the squad only 24 hours before the first match of the tournament. And the squad is something that doesn't inspire much confidence as it misses several key players who have defined Sri Lanka's success in the recent years. The biggest absentee from the Sri Lankan squad is all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga had a stunning outing in the recently concluded Lankan Premier League where he was both the highest wicket-taker as well as the highest run-scorer. But Hasaranga failed to be part of the Sri Lankan squad as he picked up an injury. Along with Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka, are also sitting out of the squad with injuries. Captain Dasun Shanaka will have to defend the Asia Cup title this time with very limited resources.

Lack of star power will not prevent both teams from giving their best in this contest particularly when the two teams have gone toe to toe over past few years and developed a mini Asian rivalry of their own. Expect this match also to be a feisty affair.

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Possible playing XI

Sir Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha

Bangladesh: Tanzid Tamim, Naim Sheikh, Nazmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman/ Shoriful Islam.

Match time:

The match gets underway at 3 PM IST

Where to watch

All Asia Cup matches will be shown live and exclusive on the Star Sports Network. The matches will also be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Predicted winner

Sri Lanka is expected to edge past Bangladesh in this contest