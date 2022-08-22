Asia Cup 2022: With Bumrah, Afridi and Chameera missing, watch out for these three young pacers

By Prakhar Sachdeo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is gearing up to host the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament. The qualifying round, which features hosts the UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore, is already underway in Oman. One of these four teams will be joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh for the main round, which begins on August 27 in Dubai.

This year's Asia Cup was originally to be held in Sri Lanka, but was shifted to the UAE on account of the civil unrest in the island nation. Seven-time champions India and two-time winners Pakistan start as the favourites to win the Asia Cup this time around.

One of the endearing images from the last edition of the Asia Cup was Indian fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed being asked to hold the Asia Cup trophy aloft when Rohit Sharma and his men beat Bangladesh in the final. Not that Ahmed had done something exceptional in the tournament. Team India was only following a tradition that kickstarted sometime during the MS Dhoni era. The tradition of inviting the youngest (in terms of international experience) to lift the series or tournament trophy and make them instantly feel like part of the team. The 2018 Asia Cup was Khaleel's first international assignment and hence he took the centre stage during the trophy presentation ceremony.

The Indian tradition and trophy presentation ceremony aside, the image of Khaleel lifting the trophy stands out as it is not very often happen in modern-day cricket that a fast bowler lifts a trophy.

First came the news of Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missing the Asia Cup. Bumrah is nursing a back injury. The recurring injury has even made Bumrah a doubtful starter for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Bumrah's absence would have given Pakistan batsmen some respite for the high-stake Indian-Pakistan clash on August 28, but soon came the news that levelled the playing field. Pakistan were dealt a blow as their left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was also ruled out of the Asia Cup as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Bumrah and Afridi are two fast bowlers for whom people throng the stadiums and switch on their TV sets. Their absence will take a slight sheen away from the India-Pakistan clash.

If Bumrah and Afridi's exit from the Asia Cup was not enough, five-time champions Sri Lanka too suffered the loss of a quality fast bowler. Dushmantha Chameera, who is known to at times bowl as fast as 150 kmph, was deemed unfit to play in the Asia Cup after he suffered an injury to his right leg.

Some other fast bowlers will also be missing in action in the UAE. Medium pacer Harshal Patel is not in the Indian squad owing to a side strain. Pakistan dropped Hasan Ali from its Asia Cup squad owing to poor form.

The unavailability of these fast bowlers doesn't mean that there is nothing to look forward to for the fans of fast bowling. Three young fast bowlers could steal the show in the UAE. Watch out for Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh who has started to leave a mark on the international stage after years of toil in the Indian Premier League. Sri Lanka have in their squad 19-year-old fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana who made an instant impact with IPL side Chennai Super Kings. The third bowler is Pakistan's Naseem Shah who at the age of just 16 became the second youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test innings.