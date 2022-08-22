Asia Cup 2022: With Bumrah, Afridi and Chameera missing, watch out for these three young pacers

Mini
This edition of the Asia Cup will be devoid of some quality fast bowling. The continent's three highest ranked teams — India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka — will be without their three frontline fast bowlers as Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Dushmantha Chameera have been ruled out due to injuries. The unavailability of these fast bowlers doesn't mean that there is nothing to look forward to for the fans of fast bowling.
It’s a relief of other teams that Bumrah and Harshal aren’t playing this Asia cup!— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 21, 2022
Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs— Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022
Dushmantha Chameera is doubtful for the Asia Cup 2022.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 22, 2022